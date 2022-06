Kelly (oblique) is 3-for-6 with a double and a solo home run in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Reno.

Kelly served as the designated hitter in first game Saturday then was the catcher Sunday. He had a scheduled day off Monday and will resume the assignment Tuesday. The catcher last played May 3 before the injury forced him to the IL. Prior to the injury, Kelly was mired in a deep slump, batting just .105 (6-for-57) through 19 games.