Kelly (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Kelly spent the minimum of 10 days on the injured list with a fractured left big toe, but he'll be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants. Daulton Varsho was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, and Kelly should take over as the primary catcher going forward.
