Kelly sits for the second straight game Saturday against San Diego, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Kelly started eight of Arizona's first 11 games but has now sat for three of the last four. His .172/.273/.207 slash line through his first 33 plate appearances doesn't exactly make a great case for any kind of heavy workload, though that sample is of course quite small. Stephen Vogt will catch Saturday.
