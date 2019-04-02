Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Remains on bench
Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Kelly was expected to play fairly frequently after coming over in the Paul Goldschmidt trade, but he's so far started the fewest games out of Arizona's catchers. Alex Avila has three starts and John Ryan Murphy (who starts Tuesday) has a pair, while Kelly has started just a single game.
