Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday
Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
