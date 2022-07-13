site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-carson-kelly-resting-wednesday-839009 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants.
Kelly will get a day off after he went 2-for-6 with a walk over the first two games of the series. Jose Herrera will replace him at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read