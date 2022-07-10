Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Kelly will take a seat for the day game after a night game while Jose Herrera gets a turn behind the dish. Expect Kelly to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener in San Francisco.
