Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Returns to bench
Kelly is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Kelly made his first start of the season Sunday, but he'll return to the bench for Monday's series opener as Alex Avila checks back into the lineup. The backstop is 2-for-6 with a double and RBI through three appearances (one start) this season.
