Kelly went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 9-5 loss to San Diego. He also pitched the final inning.

Kelly, stuck in an early slump, returned to the lineup Sunday after he was given two games off to clear his head, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona's starting catcher is hitless over the last 12 at-bats and 5-for-29 (.172) to start the season.