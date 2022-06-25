Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Kelly went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jose Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits out series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Makes first start off IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Comes off injured list•