Kelly isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians.
Kelly is resting after he went 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Keeps hitting post-break•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets aboard four times•