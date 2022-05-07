site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Scratched Friday
Kelly was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rockies with left abdominal tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
This news came out shortly before first pitch. Jose Herrera will get the start behind the dish.
