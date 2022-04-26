Kelly is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
For the sixth game in a row, Kelly and Jose Herrera will alternate turns behind the plate. Kelly is still likely viewed as Arizona's No. 1 option, though his .103/.146/.128 slash line to begin the 2022 campaign is beginning to cost him starts.
