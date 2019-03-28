Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits on Opening Day
Kelly is not in the Opening Day lineup against the Dodgers.
With the Diamondbacks carrying three catchers, it will be difficult to figure out how much playing time Kelly can be counted on for in the early going. John Ryan Murphy is getting the start behind the dish, catching Zack Greinke and hitting eighth.
