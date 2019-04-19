Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting again Friday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Kelly finds himself on the bench for the series opener in Chicago and for the third time in the last four games. Caleb Joseph grabs another start behind the plate as the Diamondbacks continue to utilize a heavy rotation at catcher.
