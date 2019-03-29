Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting again Friday
Kelly isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Dodgers.
Kelly will sit for the second straight game with Alex Avila named the starter behind the dish. It remains to be seen how Arizona will manage the three catchers on the active roster.
