Kelly is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
Jose Herrera will form a battery with starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner for the first game of the twin bill, but expect Kelly to be back behind the plate in the nightcap as the catcher for starter Tyler Gilbert.
