Kelly will be on the bench Friday against the Cardinals.
Kelly started eight of the first 13 games behind the plate but has now started just four of the last eight. He's been in a serious slump to start the year, hitting .109/.163/.130 with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate. Jose Herrera will catch Madison Bumgarner on Friday.
