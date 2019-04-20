Kelly is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Kelly has found himself on the bench for both of the first two games of the series with manager Torey Luvollo handing starts at catcher to both Caleb Joseph and John Ryan Murphy. The Diamondbacks also acquired Blake Swihart from the Red Sox on Monday, but Lovullo indicated the 27-year-old would be ticketed for a utility role rather than a factor in the team's crowded catcher ranks.