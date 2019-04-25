Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting Thursday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Kelly will be on the bench for the second straight day with the Diamondbacks giving each of their three catchers a turn behind the plate to close out the series in Pittsburgh. Though Kelly paces all the Diamondbacks' backstops in starts this season, the three-way timeshare will continue to put a cap on his fantasy upside.
