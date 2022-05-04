Kelly is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Kelly will get a breather Wednesday after starting the last two games, going 1-for-8 from the plate in those contests. Jose Herrera will get the start at catcher and bat ninth as the Diamondbacks take on Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins.
