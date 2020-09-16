Kelly is not starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Kelly has been the Diamondbacks' primary catcher this season, though he doesn't have a particularly large role, starting 27 of the team's first 50 games. Stephen Vogt gets the nod behind the plate for this one.
