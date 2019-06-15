Kelly went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

Kelly got the Diamondbacks on the board in the third inning with a solo home run to left field, but Washington would ultimately emerge with a 7-3 victory. The 24-year-old is slashing .264/.340/.527 with eight homers and 21 RBI over 47 games this season.