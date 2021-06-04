Kelly went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Brewers.

Kelly took Brett Anderson yard in the fifth inning to record his seventh home run of the season. It was his first long ball in his last 61 at-bats -- spanning 18 starts. Despite the slowed production, Kelly is still maintaining a strong .283/.418/.504 line across 146 plate appearances on the campaign.

