Kelly suffered a right wrist fracture after being hit by a Walker Buehler fastball and exiting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

While the Diamondbacks haven't revealed the overall severity of the fracture, this initial diagnosis definitely points toward a lengthy absence for the backstop. The club will likely provide a timeline in the near future, but for the time being, Kelly can be expected to be out through the All-Star break and likely well beyond.