Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Monday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Arizona's catching picture is less crowded these days after No. 3 backstop John Ryan Murphy was cast off the 40-man roster in late May, but Kelly has still been forced to sit a few times a week with Alex Avila continuing to pick up semi-regular starts. It's possible Kelly sits again Tuesday in favor of Avila, who caught probable starter Jon Duplantier in both of his first turns through the rotation.
