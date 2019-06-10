Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Arizona's catching picture is less crowded these days after No. 3 backstop John Ryan Murphy was cast off the 40-man roster in late May, but Kelly has still been forced to sit a few times a week with Alex Avila continuing to pick up semi-regular starts. It's possible Kelly sits again Tuesday in favor of Avila, who caught probable starter Jon Duplantier in both of his first turns through the rotation.