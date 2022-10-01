site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Saturday
Kelly isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco.
Kelly will get a day off after he went 4-for-11 with a double, a run, a stolen base and a strikeout over the last three games. Cooper Hummel is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
