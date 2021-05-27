Kelly isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Kelly had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Stephen Vogt will start at catcher and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Expected to return when eligible•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Begins hitting•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out with toe fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of lineup•