Kelly went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

Kelly has hit safely in six straight starts, going 10-for-21 with six extra-base hits during that stretch. He's been a pleasant fantasy surprise and has moved to the top of the catching depth chart. That position does not figure to change with the return of Alex Avila (calf), who was activated off the injured list Friday. The Diamondbacks optioned catcher Caleb Joseph to clear a roster spot, so Arizona will remain a two-catcher team.