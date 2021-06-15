Kelly went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-2 loss to San Francisco.
Kelly provided most of Arizona's offense Monday, doubling home a run in the fourth inning and then taking Alex Wood deep for a solo shot in the sixth. The 26-year-old was stuck in a 3-for-23 drought without an extra-base hit over his last seven games. He's up to eight home runs and 26 RBI on the year.
