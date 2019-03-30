Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Yet to start game
Kelly is on the bench for the third straight game Saturday against the Dodgers.
Kelly is the only member of the Diamondbacks' catching trio yet to receive a start. John Ryan Murphy started on Opening Day, with Alex Avila starting the next two games.
