The Diamondbacks have selected Patrick with the 107th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The right-handed pitcher stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds. Patrick played at Division II Purdue Northwest in Indiana, posting a 1.97 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 64 innings in 2021. He throws a low-to-mid-90s fastball with occasional cut or sink, along with a curveball and a changeup. Patrick's repeatable delivery is responsible for impressive control, which is promising for his prospects as a starting pitcher.