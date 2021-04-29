Devenski (personal) was activated from the restricted list Thursday.
Devenski had been unavailable since April 7 due to personal reasons, but he'll be available to return against the Rockies on Thursday. The right-hander had converted on one of his two save chances to begin the season and gave up two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings. Crichton should be a top option for save chances now that he's back with the team.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Lands on restricted list•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Blows save Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Racks up save Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Clinches roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Unscored upon in Cactus League•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Solid start to spring•