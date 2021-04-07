Devenski was called upon to convert a save chance Tuesday against the Rockies but instead gave up a game-tying homer to Sam Hilliard.

Devenski was able to retire the first two batters before the homer, and might still get the next chance with Joakim Soria going on the IL. Yoan Lopez also blew a lead in the 10th inning, Stefan Crichton was used in the seventh inning, and Kevin Ginkel was unavailable due to an illness.