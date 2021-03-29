The Diamondbacks informed Devenski on Monday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
The non-roster invitee secured his spot in the Arizona bullpen after he allowed seven baserunners while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings this spring. Devenski isn't believed to be a factor in the Diamondbacks' unsettled closing situation, but he could gain traction in a setup role early on during the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Unscored upon in Cactus League•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Solid start to spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Finds work in desert•
-
Chris Devenski: Elects free agency•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Shut down for season•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Heads back to injured list•