Devenski blew the lead in the top of the eighth inning and was credited with a blown save. However, he received the win after the Diamondbacks regained the lead in the bottom of the same inning. The 30-year-old has only pitched four innings this season as he was out for personal reasons. He has only made eight appearances since 2019, pitching 7.2 innings.