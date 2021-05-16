Devenski was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a sprained UCL in his right elbow.

The 30-year-old last pitched Thursday against the Marlins and surrendered two runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. Devenski will now be sidelined for at least the next two months while on the 60-day IL, though given it's a UCL injury a longer absence wouldn't be surprising.