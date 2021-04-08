Devenski was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons Wednesday.
The 30-year-old blew a save by allowing a game-tying, solo home Tuesday against the Rockies, and he's now been placed on the injured list. It's unclear when Devenski is expected to rejoin the team. Joakim Soria (calf) is on the injured list and Kevin Ginkel is battling an illness, so Yoan Lopez could be the top option for saves in Arizona for the immediate future.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Blows save Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Racks up save Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Clinches roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Unscored upon in Cactus League•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Solid start to spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Devenski: Finds work in desert•