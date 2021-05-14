Devenski allowed two runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Devenski entered a high-leverage situation and ceded four consecutive hits. It was the fifth time in eight outings the reliever has allowed inherited runners or his own runners score. At one point, Devenski was in the mix for the unsettled closer job, but that no longer appears to be the case. The right-hander has an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with a 54.5% strand rate.