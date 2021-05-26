Devenski (elbow) has opted to undergo elbow surgery, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo could not divulge the nature of the procedure until a surgeon is able to see the extent of the ligament damage. It sounds like a number of possible outcomes including Tommy John surgery.
