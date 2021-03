Devenski (elbow) made his third Cactus League appearance in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Padres, striking out two over a perfect inning in relief.

Devenski required surgery last September to remove a bone spur in his right elbow, but he reported to spring training at full health and looks well on his way to winning a spot in Arizona's bullpen, despite his status as a non-roster invitee. He's now tossed three scoreless frames so far this spring while allowing only three baserunners.