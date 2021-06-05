Devenski underwent Tommy John surgery Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Devenski had been sidelined since mid-May due to a sprained UCL, and he'll miss the remainder of the year following his Tommy John surgery. Given the lengthy recovery timetable, the right-hander will also likely miss the start of the 2022 campaign.
