Devenski allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.

Devesnki stretched his Cactus League scoreless streak to seven games and has 1.00 WHIP along with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he doesn't have a "slam-dunk closer" and opened the door to using matchups at the end of games. Devenski has the hottest hand of all Arizona relievers with the regular season kicking off Friday in San Diego.