Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Avoids arbitration with D-backs
Herrmann agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
He receives a modest raise over the $937,000 he earned in his first year of arbitration. Herrmann will compete with Jeff Mathis and John Ryan Murphy for starts behind the dish this season, while also getting the occassional start in the outfield. He has enough power to be a viable second catcher in two-catcher NL-only leagues, but that's the extent of his realistic fantasy value in 2018.
