The Diamondbacks designated Herrman for assignment Sunday.

Herrman was expected to crack Arizona's Opening Day roster as No. 3 catcher, depth outfielder and first baseman, but the team needed to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever Jorge De La Rosa. The 30-year-old is likely headed to Triple-A Reno after slashing .181/.273/.345 in 226 at-bats for the Diamondbacks in 2017.