Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Goes hitless in starting role Sunday
Herrmann went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.
Herrmann is now 0-for-22 at the plate over his last 12 games (five starts), sinking his season average to an anemic .157. The Diamondbacks value Herrman for his ability to play catcher and the outfield while offering some pop as a bench bat, but his season-long offensive struggles could result in him losing his spot on the active roster if the team is forced to address depth at other positions at some point down the line.
