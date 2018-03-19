Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: In line for No. 3 catcher role
Herrmann is expected to earn a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster as the team's third catcher behind Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports. "I really liked having that third catcher," Lovullo said, referring to the team's decision to keep Herrmann on the roster all of last season. "I've only managed games that way, and I've gotten used to it, so the third guy is quite a luxury for me. But I like that third catcher versatility."
While he's unlikely to see more than a start or two behind the plate this season, Herrmann will offer some quality insurance behind the plate in light of Avila's concussion history. Herrmann supplements his case for sticking on the roster through his ability to play the corner outfield and first base, where he logged 24 and five appearances, respectively, last season. Despite his versatility, Herrmann is unlikely to see consistent at-bats when the Diamondbacks are at close to full strength, though the power he offers makes him an intriguing pinch-hitting option for Lovullo.
