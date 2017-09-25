Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Smashes solo homer in win
Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Nearly 25 percent of Herrmann's hits this season have been long balls, but because he's only logged 39 hits in 221 at-bats, his power production hasn't carried much weight. He's seen his at-bats pick up behind primary catcher Chris Iannetta in the last several weeks with Jeff Mathis out with a fractured hand, but Herrmann isn't a lock to be included on the postseason roster. Mathis is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list by next weekend and is a superior defensive backstop, which may give the Diamondbacks little incentive to carry a third catcher in Herrmann, especially while he's struggled to produce consistent offense this season.
