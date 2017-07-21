Herrmann went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.

Herrmann entered the lineup in right field in place of David Peralta, who was one of several regulars on the bench for the afternoon contest. The 29-year-old didn't post a particularly flashy stat line despite the Diamondbacks' offensive explosion, though he did help out fantasy owners rostering him in NL-only or deeper two-catcher leagues with his second steal of the season. Given Herrmann's .175 average over 154 at-bats, it's difficult to envision him seeing a dramatic uptick in starts over the final two-plus months of the season, though his ability to play catcher, first base and all of the outfield spots should help his case for playing when someone needs a breather.