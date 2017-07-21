Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Steals base, scores run in blowout win
Herrmann went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Reds.
Herrmann entered the lineup in right field in place of David Peralta, who was one of several regulars on the bench for the afternoon contest. The 29-year-old didn't post a particularly flashy stat line despite the Diamondbacks' offensive explosion, though he did help out fantasy owners rostering him in NL-only or deeper two-catcher leagues with his second steal of the season. Given Herrmann's .175 average over 154 at-bats, it's difficult to envision him seeing a dramatic uptick in starts over the final two-plus months of the season, though his ability to play catcher, first base and all of the outfield spots should help his case for playing when someone needs a breather.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Flashes pop, but still hitting .180•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Homers, draws two walks in leadoff spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Leading off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Batting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Smacks two-run homer Sunday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...