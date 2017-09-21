Play

Herrmann went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.

With five stolen bases in just 247 plate appearances this season, Herrmann has provided a surprising impact in that area relative to most backup catchers. However, a .174 batting average has dampened the impact of most of the counting-stats production Herrmann has delivered in a part-time role this season, making him someone best left on the waiver wire even in most deeper settings.

